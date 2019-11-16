Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg and Chinese vice-president Wang Qishan at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore in November 2018. Photo: AFP
Robert Boxwell
Opinion

Opinion

Robert Boxwell

Michael Bloomberg in the White House? China might say thanks, but no thanks

  • The billionaire’s history of self-censorship with regard to China is a liability with voters that his rivals in the presidential race would seize on. This would make China-related issues a focus in the election, a turn of event Beijing would not welcome
Robert Boxwell

Robert Boxwell  

Updated: 12:00pm, 16 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg and Chinese vice-president Wang Qishan at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore in November 2018. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

On Balance by Robert Delaney

Why a small election in Kentucky is bad news for Donald Trump – and China

  • Not only could the electoral defeat of the US state’s China-friendly Republican governor Matt Bevin foreshadow the 2020 presidential election, but it also reflects the rapidly hardening attitudes towards China within the US establishment
Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney  

Updated: 8:27pm, 12 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.