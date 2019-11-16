Advertisement
Billionaire Michael Bloomberg and Chinese vice-president Wang Qishan at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore in November 2018. Photo: AFP
Opinion
Robert Boxwell
Michael Bloomberg in the White House? China might say thanks, but no thanks
- The billionaire’s history of self-censorship with regard to China is a liability with voters that his rivals in the presidential race would seize on. This would make China-related issues a focus in the election, a turn of event Beijing would not welcome
Opinion
SCMP Columnist
On Balance by Robert Delaney
Why a small election in Kentucky is bad news for Donald Trump – and China
- Not only could the electoral defeat of the US state’s China-friendly Republican governor Matt Bevin foreshadow the 2020 presidential election, but it also reflects the rapidly hardening attitudes towards China within the US establishment
