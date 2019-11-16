Channels

People hold up five fingers representing the five demands of protesters in Hong Kong during a demonstration in Sydney on September 29. Photo: EPA-EFE
Dawn Brancati
Dawn Brancati

Hong Kong protests have taken the globe by storm. Now the world must stand up to China

  • Unlike many pro-democracy movements, Hong Kong’s protests have garnered global attention and drawn support from foreign governments
  • More international companies and organisations should follow the NBA in making it clear to China that money cannot trump democracy
Dawn Brancati  

Nathan Law  

Updated: 9:06am, 16 Nov, 2019

A man waves a US flag as protesters attend a rally in Central, Hong Kong, on October 14, calling on US politicians to pass a bill that could alter Washington’s relationship with the trading hub. Photo: AFP
Alejandro Reyes
Alejandro Reyes

Hong Kong must protest loudly against the US Human Rights and Democracy Act or live with being ‘just another Chinese city’

  • By calling Hong Kong’s status as a separate jurisdiction into question, the act strikes at the heart of the city’s economy
  • Hong Kong’s access to US technology and Western data, and its role in the Greater Bay Area, are under threat
Alejandro Reyes

Alejandro Reyes  

Updated: 4:46am, 5 Nov, 2019

