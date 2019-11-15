Channels

Illustration: Craig Stephens
An independent inquiry is still the only way to end the protests and keep Hong Kong’s story from ending tragically

  • A citizens’ commission of well-known members from across Hong Kong society can provide the needed independent inquiry
  • There is no better option available, and the time left to prevent a deeper tragedy is running out fast
Updated: 5:03pm, 15 Nov, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Police in Hong Kong clearing out demonstrators after injuring a protester with a live round on November 11. Pushing the city into chaos would allow Beijing to send in troops and take control, but would mark the beginning of the end. Photo: Kyodo
Beijing’s plan to tighten its grip on Hong Kong could spell the end of China’s economic dream

  • Beijing vows to change Hong Kong’s political appointment process, pass security laws and push patriotism in education – ideas that Hongkongers have protested
  • Shutting down Hong Kong would sever China’s access to global financial services, bring on sanctions and spark countries to join the US’ effort to contain China
Updated: 11:53pm, 13 Nov, 2019

Police in Hong Kong clearing out demonstrators after injuring a protester with a live round on November 11. Pushing the city into chaos would allow Beijing to send in troops and take control, but would mark the beginning of the end. Photo: Kyodo
