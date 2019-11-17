Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung Kin-chung, then acting chief executive, meets the press before an Executive Council meeting at the government headquarters in Tamar, Admiralty, on October 22. Photo: May Tse
Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung Kin-chung, then acting chief executive, meets the press before an Executive Council meeting at the government headquarters in Tamar, Admiralty, on October 22. Photo: May Tse
Protesters set tollbooths at the Cross-Harbour Tunnel on fire. Photo: Felix Wong
Worsening levels of violence in Hong Kong protests has supporters questioning radical actions – but government still blamed for trouble
- Tolerance of neutrals is disappearing while government supporters find the situation increasingly unacceptable
- Protesters have escalated their actions, blocking thoroughfares across the city, disrupting train services and engaging in intense clashes with police
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Protesters set tollbooths at the Cross-Harbour Tunnel on fire. Photo: Felix Wong