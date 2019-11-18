Channels

Clashes break out between riot police and students exchanging tear gas and petrol bombs at the Chinese University in Sha Tin on November 12. Photo: Felix Wong
Alice Wu
Alice Wu

Hong Kong’s protests have descended into savagery – with university campuses leading the charge

  • What began as a broad and impressive protest movement has become a hate-driven mob. Even our university campuses have been turned into weapons factories and police states – except protesters are running them
Alice Wu

Alice Wu  

Updated: 9:00am, 18 Nov, 2019

Anti-government protesters set up roadblocks at the entrance of Chinese University. Photo: Sam Tsang
With an on-campus kitchen, a production line making petrol bombs and a training camp to practise throwing them, Chinese University has become a base for Hong Kong’s radical protesters

  • Two days on from vicious clashes between protesters and police, scenic campus overlooking Tolo Harbour has become a stronghold for activists
  • Campus landscape has levelled playing field in ‘war with police’, one frontline protester says, while other universities in Hong Kong are starting to take note
Jeffie Lam  

Alvin Lum  

Sum Lok-kei  

Updated: 12:10pm, 15 Nov, 2019

