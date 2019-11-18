Channels

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Edward Tse
Opinion

Opinion

Edward Tse

Why the US should not try to thwart China’s blockchain and digital currency ambitions

  • China is racing ahead with blockchain tech and its own digital currency and, given the vast implications of this, needs to quickly establish international benchmarks and a clearer legislative framework
  • The US can hinder this or work together with China to establish global governance, manage the disruptions and harness the tech for global growth
Edward Tse

Edward Tse  

Updated: 11:06am, 18 Nov, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Blockchain is a distributed database where every participant shares and synchronises information. Photo: Shutterstock
Blockchain

What Xi Jinping’s blockchain advocacy means for China – and the world

  • Blockchain was included in the State Council’s technology blueprint three years ago and some local governments have applied it to administrative work
  • Xi Jinping’s backing of blockchain created a lot of excitement in the cryptocurrency world, including renewed talk of China launching its own digital currency
Topic |   Blockchain
SCMP

Coco Feng  

Jane Zhang  

Updated: 1:44pm, 15 Nov, 2019

Blockchain is a distributed database where every participant shares and synchronises information. Photo: Shutterstock
