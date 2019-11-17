Channels

People sit on a barricade made of benches left after an anti-government protest in Hong Kong, on October 20. Photo: Reuters
Michael Edesess
Michael Edesess

Hong Kong protest movement must cut out the violent faction

  • The tide of violence has risen so high that peaceful protesters can no longer explain it away nor make common cause with it. Peaceful protesters have to strongly separate themselves from the violent ones or watch their cause go up in flames
Updated: 12:49pm, 17 Nov, 2019

Police fired tear gas near the junction of Austin Road and Chatham Road South outside Polytechnic University. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests: all schools to remain closed on Monday as city braces for more traffic disruption, while tear gas is fired near Polytechnic University

  • Deputy Commissioner of Police Chris Tang Ping-keung takes charge on ground as protesters clash with police near PLA Barracks in Hung Hom
  • Protesters had earlier thrown bricks at crowd of people trying to clear intersection between Austin Road and Chatham Road South
Phila Siu  

Albert Han  

Jeffie Lam  

Updated: 12:43pm, 17 Nov, 2019

