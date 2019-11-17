People sit on a barricade made of benches left after an anti-government protest in Hong Kong, on October 20. Photo: Reuters
Police fired tear gas near the junction of Austin Road and Chatham Road South outside Polytechnic University. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests: all schools to remain closed on Monday as city braces for more traffic disruption, while tear gas is fired near Polytechnic University
- Deputy Commissioner of Police Chris Tang Ping-keung takes charge on ground as protesters clash with police near PLA Barracks in Hung Hom
- Protesters had earlier thrown bricks at crowd of people trying to clear intersection between Austin Road and Chatham Road South
