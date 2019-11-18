Channels

Peter Kammerer
Peter Kammerer
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

Shades Off by Peter Kammerer

Why are Hongkongers so angry? Because their baby boomer leaders are living in a parallel universe

  • Justice Secretary Teresa Cheng’s ironic promotion of Hong Kong as a dispute resolution centre and Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung’s shocking confession that he did not know why people are so angry are typical of the arrogance, self-entitlement and ignorance of the baby boomer leaders
Peter Kammerer

Peter Kammerer  

Updated: 5:00pm, 18 Nov, 2019

Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor (centre) at a press conference with Secretary for Security John Lee Ka-chiu (left) and Secretary for Transport and Housing Frank Chan Fan on November 11. The government can announce an independent inquiry and restart political reforms. Doing the right thing is not a sign of weakness. Photo: May Tse
Mike Rowse
Opinion

Opinion

Mike Rowse

Hong Kong in crisis: protest violence is wrong but government inaction is worse

  • Dangerous behaviour by protesters is unacceptable, as is the abuse of power by police officers. But most unacceptable of all would be for government officials to continue to wring their hands and do nothing
Mike Rowse

Mike Rowse  

Updated: 10:43pm, 17 Nov, 2019

Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor (centre) at a press conference with Secretary for Security John Lee Ka-chiu (left) and Secretary for Transport and Housing Frank Chan Fan on November 11. The government can announce an independent inquiry and restart political reforms. Doing the right thing is not a sign of weakness. Photo: May Tse
