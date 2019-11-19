Protesters and police are descending into totalitarianism. Hong Kong needs an Athenian moment to save itself
Advertisement
Advertisement
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion
Opinion
Clifton R. Emery
Protesters and police are descending into totalitarianism. Hong Kong needs an Athenian moment to save itself
- Police and the protesters appear trapped, unable to negotiate and pushing each other to greater extremes
- To protect its freedoms, Hong Kong’s individual communities and institutions should put issues affecting them to a vote – and the majority should not be held hostage by the few
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
Clashes break out between riot police and students exchanging tear gas and petrol bombs at the Chinese University in Sha Tin on November 12. Photo: Felix Wong
Opinion
Opinion
Alice Wu
Hong Kong’s protests have descended into savagery – with university campuses leading the charge
- What began as a broad and impressive protest movement has become a hate-driven mob. Even our university campuses have been turned into weapons factories and police states – except protesters are running them
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
Clashes break out between riot police and students exchanging tear gas and petrol bombs at the Chinese University in Sha Tin on November 12. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
Our Sites
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.