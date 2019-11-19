Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Clifton R. Emery
Opinion

Opinion

Clifton R. Emery

Protesters and police are descending into totalitarianism. Hong Kong needs an Athenian moment to save itself

  • Police and the protesters appear trapped, unable to negotiate and pushing each other to greater extremes
  • To protect its freedoms, Hong Kong’s individual communities and institutions should put issues affecting them to a vote – and the majority should not be held hostage by the few
Clifton R. Emery

Clifton R. Emery  

Updated: 9:12am, 19 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
Clashes break out between riot police and students exchanging tear gas and petrol bombs at the Chinese University in Sha Tin on November 12. Photo: Felix Wong
Alice Wu
Opinion

Opinion

Alice Wu

Hong Kong’s protests have descended into savagery – with university campuses leading the charge

  • What began as a broad and impressive protest movement has become a hate-driven mob. Even our university campuses have been turned into weapons factories and police states – except protesters are running them
Alice Wu

Alice Wu  

Updated: 10:07am, 18 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Clashes break out between riot police and students exchanging tear gas and petrol bombs at the Chinese University in Sha Tin on November 12. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.