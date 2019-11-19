Channels

Protesters set a Bank of China branch on fire on Sha Tsui Road in Tsuen Wan on October 4 following a rally against the anti-mask law introduced by the government. Photo: Winson Wong
Mark Clifford
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Mark Clifford

Hong Kong protesters have shown they can paralyse businesses. Now can they lead positive change?

  • Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s strategy of waiting out the protests is not working. Meanwhile, businesses are caught between protesters and pressure from China
  • In the absence of bold leadership from the government, protesters must find creative ways out of the impasse that will not destroy Hong Kong in the process
Mark Clifford

Mark Clifford  

Updated: 5:00pm, 19 Nov, 2019

People sit on a barricade made of benches left after an anti-government protest in Hong Kong, on October 20. Photo: Reuters
Michael Edesess
Opinion

Opinion

Michael Edesess

Hong Kong protest movement must cut out the violent faction

  • The tide of violence has risen so high that peaceful protesters can no longer explain it away nor make common cause with it. Peaceful protesters have to strongly separate themselves from the violent ones or watch their cause go up in flames
Michael Edesess

Michael Edesess  

Updated: 12:49pm, 17 Nov, 2019

People sit on a barricade made of benches left after an anti-government protest in Hong Kong, on October 20. Photo: Reuters
