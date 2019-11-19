Protesters set a Bank of China branch on fire on Sha Tsui Road in Tsuen Wan on October 4 following a rally against the anti-mask law introduced by the government. Photo: Winson Wong
Protesters set a Bank of China branch on fire on Sha Tsui Road in Tsuen Wan on October 4 following a rally against the anti-mask law introduced by the government. Photo: Winson Wong
People sit on a barricade made of benches left after an anti-government protest in Hong Kong, on October 20. Photo: Reuters
People sit on a barricade made of benches left after an anti-government protest in Hong Kong, on October 20. Photo: Reuters