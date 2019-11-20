Far from ruining Hong Kong, America’s human rights and democracy bill could be used to cool things down
Advertisement
Advertisement
A protester at Polytechnic University in Hong Kong on November 16 under the message: “Liberty or Death”. A third option might be to effect change from within, starting with the district council elections. Photo: Reuters
Opinion
Opinion
Vijay Verghese
Far from ruining Hong Kong, America’s human rights and democracy bill could be used to cool things down
- Pan-democrats could persuade protesters to claim the US-sponsored act as a moral victory, vent their steam through the district council elections and win bigger support to revisit universal suffrage in the Legislative Council
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
A protester at Polytechnic University in Hong Kong on November 16 under the message: “Liberty or Death”. A third option might be to effect change from within, starting with the district council elections. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
Opinion
SCMP Columnist
Just Saying by Yonden Lhatoo
Is there no limit to US hypocrisy in exploiting Hong Kong’s crisis?
- Yonden Lhatoo calls out grandstanding American politicians who care nothing for the well-being of the city while using it as a pawn against Beijing
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
READ FULL ARTICLE
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
Our Sites
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.