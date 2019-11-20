Advertisement
Advertisement
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion
Opinion
Chiu-Ti Jansen
With economic interests at stake, the US and China can learn to be the best of frenemies
- No matter what the China bashers say, the US will continue to engage with China’s deep pockets. The best way to compete is with sportsmanship: there can be honour even in the most intense rivalry
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion
Opinion
Edward Tse
Why the US should not try to thwart China’s blockchain and digital currency ambitions
- China is racing ahead with blockchain tech and its own digital currency and, given the vast implications of this, needs to quickly establish international benchmarks and a clearer legislative framework
- The US can hinder this or work together with China to establish global governance, manage the disruptions and harness the tech for global growth
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
Our Sites
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.