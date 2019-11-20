Channels

An Airbus A350-1000 XWB taxis behind a Qatar Airways’ Boeing 777-300 at the Farnborough International Airshow in Britain on July 17, 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
Niro Sivanathan
The View by Niro Sivanathan

As Boeing looks set to be bested by Airbus, lessons from the tennis court might explain the American firm’s ‘unforced’ errors

  • Research has found that established sports players tend to be intimidated into making mistakes when faced with opponents who have risen rapidly in the rankings. Market leaders are vulnerable to the same dynamic
Niro Sivanathan

Niro Sivanathan  

Updated: 5:00pm, 20 Nov, 2019

Dozens of grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked at Boeing Field in Seattle in July. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Boeing shares jump as company says 737 MAX should resume commercial flights in January

  • Boeing said it was possible resumption of MAX deliveries to airlines could begin in December but said getting approval for training changes would take more time
Topic |   Aviation
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 5:46am, 12 Nov, 2019

