An Airbus A350-1000 XWB taxis behind a Qatar Airways’ Boeing 777-300 at the Farnborough International Airshow in Britain on July 17, 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
Dozens of grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked at Boeing Field in Seattle in July. Photo: Reuters
Boeing shares jump as company says 737 MAX should resume commercial flights in January
- Boeing said it was possible resumption of MAX deliveries to airlines could begin in December but said getting approval for training changes would take more time
