Anti-government protesters start a fire on a flight of steps leading to the Hong Kong Polytechnic University on November 19. Photo: AFP
Anson Chan
Opinion

Opinion

Anson Chan

In one voice, Hong Kong demands an independent inquiry into the unrest. Why won't Carrie Lam say yes?

  • The chief executive must stop hoping the IPCC report will placate protesters. The recent statement by international experts provides Lam with a cast-iron case to take to Beijing in favour of an independent commission of inquiry into the protests
Anson Chan

Anson Chan  

Updated: 12:11pm, 21 Nov, 2019

Anti-government protesters start a fire on a flight of steps leading to the Hong Kong Polytechnic University on November 19. Photo: AFP
Chris Tang is expected to be sworn in on Tuesday morning as the Commissioner of Police. Photo: Nora Tam
Law and Crime

New Hong Kong police chief Chris Tang tells residents: the force cannot end the protests alone

  • Tang worries people only point fingers at police, turn blind eye to mob violence
  • Rejecting charges of brutality, new chief says worsening violence is 'close to terrorism'
Topic | Hong Kong police
Christy Leung

Christy Leung  

Updated: 7:48pm, 20 Nov, 2019

Chris Tang is expected to be sworn in on Tuesday morning as the Commissioner of Police. Photo: Nora Tam
