Construction workers in Chongqing, China, on March 22. The fate of China’s economic war with the US depends less on the trade deals negotiated and more on whether China can prevent a property market collapse. Photo: AFP
Shirley Ze Yu
Forget the trade war. Beijing’s worst nightmare is a property market collapse, Japan-style
- China’s biggest economic risk in 2020 comes from its efforts to deflate the real estate bubble, which is closer to collapse than any point since 2003. Failure to find a soft landing may spell the end of China’s economic dream
SCMP Columnist
Sino File by Cary Huang
Rising pork prices hide a far bigger problem for China’s economy
- Rising pork prices have put the spotlight on a rise in consumer inflation
- The bigger picture is one of waning demand and slowing economic activity
