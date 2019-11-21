Channels

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during the Asean-Japan summit in Thailand’s Nonthaburi province, near Bangkok, on November 4. Photo: EPA-EFE
Shinzo Abe’s legacy: a stagnant economy, loyalty to Donald Trump, deepening rivalries with China and the two Koreas – and the longest tenure as PM

  • Shinzo Abe has failed to resolve old grievances or revitalise the economy ahead of the coming population crunch. His dream of a constitutional revision is also a long shot, yet he has served longer than any PM in Japan’s history
Updated: 6:17am, 21 Nov, 2019

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Photo: EPA
Abe is Japan’s longest-serving PM. Is that the extent of his legacy?

  • The premier has broken a century-old record for political longevity – but despite domestic comebacks and foreign policy wins, a succession of scandals and his mixed results with the economy will live long in the memory
Updated: 7:03am, 20 Nov, 2019

