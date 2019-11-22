Family members of students barricaded inside Hong Kong Polytechnic University hold up signs during a protest on November 19. Photo: AFP
Protesters holding flowers to remember Chow Tsz-lok after a graduation ceremony was cut short at the University of Science and Technology on November 8. Chow died after falling from a car park during a police clearance operation. Photo: AP
