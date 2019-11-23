Channels

Democratic presidential hopefuls Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren at a 2020 election debate in Westerville, Ohio, on October 15. Photo: Reuters
Tai Hui
Macroscope by Tai Hui

What to expect from the 2020 US elections: more disunity, no love for China

  • History shows that 68 per cent of incumbent presidents get re-elected. So Donald Trump is likely to stay and the division between the House and the Senate will probably continue, as will US-China tensions
Tai Hui

Tai Hui  

Updated: 1:32am, 23 Nov, 2019

Shoppers browse at a discount store in Tokyo. Hit by the trade war, the Japanese economy expanded by just 0.2 per cent in the third quarter of 2019. Photo: Reuters
Neal Kimberley
Macroscope by Neal Kimberley

A protracted trade war may be the final blow that will sink the indebted world economy

  • Global debt is growing faster than the global economy, which is simply not sustainable
  • And as the US-China trade war drags on, major economies that are reliant on the global supply chain are running just to stay in the same place
Neal Kimberley

Neal Kimberley  

Updated: 5:01am, 20 Nov, 2019

