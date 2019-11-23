A man walks past the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo on January 29, 2016, the day Haruhiko Kuroda, the central bank governor, surprised investors by adopting a negative interest rate strategy to spur banks to lend in the face of a weakening economy. Photo:Bloomberg
China and the United States contributed over 60 per cent of the US$7.5 trillion increase in global debt over the first half of 2019, according to the Institute of International Finance. Photo: EPA
China, US push global debt towards record US$255 trillion as trade war continues to impact global economy
- The two nations contributed over 60 per cent of the US$7.5 trillion increase in global debt over the first half of 2019, said the Institute of International Finance
- The overall debt load stood at over US$250 trillion at the end of June, equivalent to 320 per cent of global gross domestic product
