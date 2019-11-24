A labourer carries rock salt at Khewra, Pakistan. Pink salt has become a political issue in Pakistan, after a story on social media that India has been re-exporting the salt worldwide and labelling it “made in India”. Photo: Reuters
A labourer carries rock salt at Khewra, Pakistan. Pink salt has become a political issue in Pakistan, after a story on social media that India has been re-exporting the salt worldwide and labelling it “made in India”. Photo: Reuters
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (right) and leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn prepare to lay wreaths during the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in Whitehall in London on November 10. Photo: AP
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (right) and leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn prepare to lay wreaths during the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in Whitehall in London on November 10. Photo: AP