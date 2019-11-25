Channels

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng at the Court of Final Appeal in Central on June 22. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Alice Wu
Alice Wu

Hong Kong’s protest crisis rages on and judicial independence is under fire, but where is our justice minister?

  • Apart from the irony of controversy-prone Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng touting Hong Kong as a dispute resolution centre while the city burns, she has missed important court rulings and their fallout
Alice Wu

Alice Wu  

Updated: 8:08am, 25 Nov, 2019

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng at the Court of Final Appeal in Central on June 22. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Cliff Buddle
Cliff Buddle
Cliff Buddle

China’s top legislative body’s comments on the power of Hong Kong courts strike at the heart of ‘one country, two systems’

  • By calling into question Hong Kong courts’ power to declare laws unconstitutional if they breach the Basic Law, Beijing threatens the city’s legal system and the local judiciary’s ability to protect human rights
Cliff Buddle

Cliff Buddle  

Updated: 9:00am, 21 Nov, 2019

