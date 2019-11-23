Hong Kong protesters have made it clear they know their rights, but they must also recognise their obligations
Advertisement
Advertisement
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion
Opinion
Patrik K. Meyer
Hong Kong protesters have made it clear they know their rights, but they must also recognise their obligations
- The establishment of most rights is only viable and sustainable if human obligations are fulfilled first
- The right to protest presupposes people’s duty to inform themselves of the facts and to respect the opinions of those who disagree
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion
Opinion
Clifton R. Emery
Protesters and police are descending into totalitarianism. Hong Kong needs an Athenian moment to save itself
- Police and the protesters appear trapped, unable to negotiate and pushing each other to greater extremes
- To protect its freedoms, Hong Kong’s individual communities and institutions should put issues affecting them to a vote – and the majority should not be held hostage by the few
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
Our Sites
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.