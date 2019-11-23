Channels

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Patrik K. Meyer
Hong Kong protesters have made it clear they know their rights, but they must also recognise their obligations

  • The establishment of most rights is only viable and sustainable if human obligations are fulfilled first
  • The right to protest presupposes people’s duty to inform themselves of the facts and to respect the opinions of those who disagree
Updated: 11:30am, 23 Nov, 2019

Clifton R. Emery
Protesters and police are descending into totalitarianism. Hong Kong needs an Athenian moment to save itself

  • Police and the protesters appear trapped, unable to negotiate and pushing each other to greater extremes
  • To protect its freedoms, Hong Kong’s individual communities and institutions should put issues affecting them to a vote – and the majority should not be held hostage by the few
Updated: 9:12am, 19 Nov, 2019

