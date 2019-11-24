Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Derwin Pereira
Opinion

Opinion

Derwin Pereira

Why Beijing hasn’t cracked down on Hong Kong, yet: it can afford to bide its time

  • A military crackdown in Hong Kong would lose China its coveted place at the table of great powers
  • Beijing can cope with a Hong Kong that recedes into global economic irrelevance but will not tolerate a challenge to its sovereignty
Derwin Pereira

Derwin Pereira  

Updated: 11:02pm, 24 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Nicholas Ross Smith
Opinion

Opinion

Nicholas Ross Smith

Hong Kong’s protests present Beijing with a no-win situation. Will it choose the path where it loses the least?

  • Being dependent on international goodwill to maintain trade, it’s in Beijing’s interests to handle Hong Kong with patience. But with leaders stoking nationalism, they may be tempted to deal with protesters decisively, to bolster legitimacy at home
Nicholas Ross Smith

Nicholas Ross Smith  

Updated: 10:03am, 22 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.