Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion
Derwin Pereira
Why Beijing hasn’t cracked down on Hong Kong, yet: it can afford to bide its time
- A military crackdown in Hong Kong would lose China its coveted place at the table of great powers
- Beijing can cope with a Hong Kong that recedes into global economic irrelevance but will not tolerate a challenge to its sovereignty
Opinion
Nicholas Ross Smith
Hong Kong’s protests present Beijing with a no-win situation. Will it choose the path where it loses the least?
- Being dependent on international goodwill to maintain trade, it’s in Beijing’s interests to handle Hong Kong with patience. But with leaders stoking nationalism, they may be tempted to deal with protesters decisively, to bolster legitimacy at home
