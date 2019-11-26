Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

On Balance by Robert Delaney

Why Donald Trump is the weakest link on the ideological front in the US’ cold war with China

  • The US’ strength is derived from the way its leaders have stood up to authoritarian regimes at key junctures. The US president, who professes to admire leaders of countries who do not share America’s values, would do well to remember this
Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney  

Updated: 1:00am, 26 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
Tammy Tam
Tammy Tam
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

City Beat by Tammy Tam

China-US tension is new normal regardless of Hong Kong human rights bill, but city will change

  • Hong Kong has been dragged into the ‘fighting-while-negotiating’ game between Beijing and Washington – and negative impacts are unavoidable
  • The world has also come to realise it is not just a tariff war, but a tech war and even a new cold war involving many fronts
Tammy Tam

Tammy Tam  

Updated: 10:54pm, 24 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.