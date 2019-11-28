Channels

Shoppers visit a retail district in Beijing on November 10, ahead of Singles' Day. Photo: AP
Jay Xiao
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Jay Xiao

Are China’s spenders borrowing their way into economic trouble? Far from it, actually

  • China’s household debt is less worrying than it looks. International comparisons show it is at a sustainable level in relation to GDP. Furthermore, young Chinese people are proving to be sensible consumers who are still saving
Jay Xiao

Jay Xiao  

Updated: 3:00am, 28 Nov, 2019

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He chat at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing. Lighthizer, a lawyer with decades of experience in both international trade law and Republican politics, has long been a critic of Chinese trade practices. Photo: AFP
David Dodwell
Opinion

Opinion

Inside Out by David Dodwell

China isn’t gaming global trade through its industrial polices or ‘unique’ economic model – the problem is out-of-date WTO rules

  • There’s a myth that says China got a pass into the WTO, and has used state-owned enterprises to break the rules ever since. But those rules were written before the digital age, and perhaps the state role in the market needs to be reconsidered
David Dodwell

David Dodwell  

Updated: 3:04am, 25 Nov, 2019

