Hong Kong’s leaders have only one way out of the protest crisis – a broad, open and inclusive dialogue with the whole community
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Michelle Bachelet
- Hongkongers delivered a clear message through the district council elections
- While all sides must renounce the use of violence, the government must undertake confidence-building measures such as an impartial investigation into allegations of excessive use of force by the police
Anti-government protesters hold a lunchtime rally at the International Finance Centre in Central on November 26. Photo: Sam Tsang
Billy Huang
Gandhi’s real lesson for Hong Kong in the midst of protests: cowardice is worse than using violence
- Why lambast protesters’ violence but not the government coercion that led to it, or the failure to punish triad attacks?
- We should keep in mind that Gandhi promoted non-violence, but his greatest contempt was for those who cower in the face of injustice
