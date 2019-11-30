Channels

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Hong Kong’s leaders have only one way out of the protest crisis – a broad, open and inclusive dialogue with the whole community

  • Hongkongers delivered a clear message through the district council elections
  • While all sides must renounce the use of violence, the government must undertake confidence-building measures such as an impartial investigation into allegations of excessive use of force by the police
Michelle Bachelet  

Updated: 6:30am, 30 Nov, 2019

Anti-government protesters hold a lunchtime rally at the International Finance Centre in Central on November 26. Photo: Sam Tsang
Gandhi’s real lesson for Hong Kong in the midst of protests: cowardice is worse than using violence

  • Why lambast protesters’ violence but not the government coercion that led to it, or the failure to punish triad attacks?
  • We should keep in mind that Gandhi promoted non-violence, but his greatest contempt was for those who cower in the face of injustice
Billy Huang  

Updated: 11:11am, 28 Nov, 2019

