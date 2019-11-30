Channels

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam leaves after voting at a polling station during the district council elections on November 24. Photo: Reuters
Lord Alton
Opinion

Opinion

Lord Alton

Hong Kong’s district council election results show a dire need for a swift response from Carrie Lam – to launch political reforms

  • By voting overwhelmingly in favour of pro-democracy candidates, Hongkongers made clear their desire for universal suffrage and their lack of confidence in the city’s chief executive
  • Carrie Lam and Beijing must urgently take steps to reform the system for electing the chief executive, making Hong Kong’s top leader accountable to the people
Lord Alton

Lord Alton  

Updated: 11:45am, 30 Nov, 2019

Pro-democracy supporters celebrate in the early hours of November 25 after pro-Beijing politician Junius Ho Kwan-yiu lost his seat in the district council elections. Photo: AP
Michael Chugani
Opinion

Opinion

Michael Chugani

Election landslide a protest vote against Beijing. But the violence will return if leaders don’t understand that

  • By kicking out the loyalists and voting for the resistance, Hongkongers have shown they are not afraid to stand up to Beijing’s heavy hand. But the central government still claims foreign forces are somehow responsible for the election humiliation
Michael Chugani

Michael Chugani  

Updated: 6:40am, 28 Nov, 2019

