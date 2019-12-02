Channels

DAB chairperson Starry Lee Wai-king is flanked by party members at an rally in Tamar Park, Admiralty, on November 21. Lee offered to step down after the party’s poor showing at the district council elections, but the party did not accept her resignation. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Alice Wu
Opinion

Opinion

Alice Wu

Blind support of the government and ignoring public sentiment leads to a voter backlash. When will the DAB learn?

  • The DAB was punished at the polls the last time it sided with the government in its attempt to push through an unpopular mainland-related law. Not only did the party make the same mistake this year, it doesn’t seem to be taking responsibility for its error
Alice Wu

Alice Wu  

Updated: 6:35am, 2 Dec, 2019

Pro-democracy candidates who won in the district council elections gather outside Polytechnic University in Hung Hom in support of protesters still inside the campus on November 25. Photo: Reuters
Albert Cheng
Opinion

Opinion

Albert Cheng

Hong Kong pro-democracy bloc’s mandate is clear – focus on community work but keep the protest flag flying

  • The district council election results show that candidates’ political stance matters and voters have no patience with centrists at the moment
  • Pan-democrats must work hard on local livelihood issues but continue to support the protesters and challenge the government in the Legislative Council
Albert Cheng

Albert Cheng  

Updated: 2:09am, 29 Nov, 2019

Pro-democracy candidates who won in the district council elections gather outside Polytechnic University in Hung Hom in support of protesters still inside the campus on November 25. Photo: Reuters
