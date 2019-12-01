Channels

Sarah Wong, then a University of Hong Kong student from Macau, works on her computer in a flat in Sai Ying Pun in October 2017. Wong moved into the apartment with a classmate after she was denied accommodation in the university dorm in the second year of her studies. Photo: David Wong
Nicholas Wilson
Opinion

Opinion

Eye on Asia by Nicholas Wilson

Why real estate investors are homing in on student housing in the Asia-Pacific as a way to diversify their portfolios

  • Growth in university enrolments in the region, including a rise in international students, has increased demand for housing that caters to young people’s needs
  • Purpose-built student accommodation is a high-yield, low-volatility asset class
Nicholas Wilson

Nicholas Wilson  

Updated: 3:00pm, 1 Dec, 2019

Kr Space has decided to surrender its co-working station in Times Square, Causeway Bay. Photo: Snow Xia
Companies

Chinese co-working operator Kr Space gives up Times Square facility, retreats from Hong Kong

  • Beijing-based Kr Space confirms that it was handing over the space back to Wharf Real Estate Investment Company and was in talks with the landlord on compensation for breaking the lease
Topic |   Office rental
SCMP

Pearl Liu  

Snow Xia  

Updated: 10:30pm, 29 Nov, 2019

