Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Visitors walk past a screen at the 6th World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, China, on October 21. More cooperation, not decoupling, is needed as the world embarks on its fourth industrial revolution. Photo: EPA-EFE
Liu Jun
Liu Jun

Will the trade war lead to US-China decoupling? In an increasingly interconnected world, that would be next to impossible

  • Global supply and value chains are more enmeshed than ever, even as disruptive technologies erase boundaries in space and time, making decoupling a practical impossibility, never mind a viable threat
Updated: 1:14am, 9 Dec, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Stephen Roach
If Trump’s interest in the US-China trade war is flagging and a deal is near, what will the future look like?

  • The US president, preoccupied by domestic politics, and China, determined to persist in its deleveraging campaign, both seem ready for a trade-war truce
  • While fears of deglobalisation and global decoupling are overblown, the US may still divert trade away from China, at a cost to American consumers
Updated: 3:49am, 27 Nov, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
