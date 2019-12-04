Hong Kong voted for democracy. Now protesters and victorious political parties must showcase its strengths
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Kerry Kennedy
- From the High Court ruling on the mask ban to the district council election results, recent weeks have highlighted the power of democratic institutions
- New councillors must be ambassadors of democracy in action while pro-democracy parties should draft policies that show they can be more than an opposition force
SCMP Columnist
Peter Kammerer
It’s time for Hong Kong protesters to be realistic about their five demands and compromise, after district elections victory
- Not all demands are equal: universal suffrage is not immediately likely, an amnesty is controversial and rioting is a charge best left to the courts
- Protesters should instead focus on achieving more responsive governance, and push for an independent probe into police conduct
