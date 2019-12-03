Workers unload cargo from a truck in the central business district in Beijing in October this year. Photo: Reuters
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, in Beijing earlier this month. Photo: Reuters
China ready to turn its attention to Europe in 2020, as US trade deal gets closer
- After a year of intense focus on its relations with Washington, Beijing is preparing for a renewal of its ties with the EU
- A series of engagements are planned with Brussels next year, starting with a bilateral summit in April
Topic | China-EU relations
