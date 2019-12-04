Scuffles break out between protesters and those who oppose them in Kwun Tong on November 20. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Psychologists are worried about how children and teenagers are being affected by the situation in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
‘What do I tell them?’ When children ask about Hong Kong protests
- Violent street clashes and youngsters on the front lines – these are the memories of 2019 for many of the city’s children
- Psychologists worry about the toll on mental health, not just for the young but also the adults they look up to
