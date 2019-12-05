Did Beijing’s echo chamber render it deaf to Hong Kong’s distress?

Pro-Beijing supporters sing and wave Chinese flags at a rally underneath the Tsim Sha Tsui clock tower in Hong Kong on December 1. Photo: Reuters
Pro-Beijing supporters sing and wave Chinese flags at a rally underneath the Tsim Sha Tsui clock tower in Hong Kong on December 1. Photo: Reuters
Protest art at Edinburgh Place in Central, Hong Kong, on November 17. Hongkongers want the city’s leaders to be more representative and more accountable to them, rather than simply to Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg
Protest art at Edinburgh Place in Central, Hong Kong, on November 17. Hongkongers want the city’s leaders to be more representative and more accountable to them, rather than simply to Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg