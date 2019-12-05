Channels

Pro-Beijing supporters sing and wave Chinese flags at a rally underneath the Tsim Sha Tsui clock tower in Hong Kong on December 1. Photo: Reuters
Chiu-Ti Jansen
Chiu-Ti Jansen

Did Beijing’s echo chamber render it deaf to Hong Kong’s distress?

  • Beijing’s shocked silence at Hong Kong’s election results suggests that it had succumbed to an echo chamber of its own making and completely misread the situation. The question is: is Beijing asking itself how it got it so wrong?
Chiu-Ti Jansen

Chiu-Ti Jansen  

Updated: 9:00am, 5 Dec, 2019

Protest art at Edinburgh Place in Central, Hong Kong, on November 17. Hongkongers want the city’s leaders to be more representative and more accountable to them, rather than simply to Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg
Mike Rowse
Mike Rowse

Sensible political reforms the Hong Kong government can offer for the 2020 Legco election and beyond

  • The government has no excuse to delay the political reforms Hongkongers are clearly demanding. Sensible first steps include breaking up bigger constituencies and abolishing corporate voting in the Legco election, and making the chief executive nominating committee more representative
Mike Rowse

Mike Rowse  

Updated: 7:12pm, 1 Dec, 2019

