Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Illustration: Craig Stephens
James Rose
Opinion

Opinion

James Rose

Hong Kong's street protests are hard work, yet taking the movement off the streets risks failure

  • Hong Kong's protesters have prevailed in the polls, in Washington and at PolyU, and now some are considering a new phase
  • They should be wary, because other famous movements fizzled when they left the streets and relied on the voting booth
James Rose

James Rose  

Updated: 9:00am, 6 Dec, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Kerry Kennedy
Opinion

Opinion

Kerry Kennedy

Hong Kong voted for democracy. Now protesters and victorious political parties must showcase its strengths

  • From the High Court ruling on the mask ban to the district council election results, recent weeks have highlighted the power of democratic institutions
  • New councillors must be ambassadors of democracy in action while pro-democracy parties should draft policies that show they can be more than an opposition force
Kerry Kennedy

Kerry Kennedy  

Updated: 9:30am, 4 Dec, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
