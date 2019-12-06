Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A woman walks past the headquarters of the People’s Bank of China in Beijing on September 28, 2018. China’s central bank made a number of small rate cuts in November this year, easing fears that it was constrained in delivering monetary stimulus. Photo: Reuters
Sylvia Sheng
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Sylvia Sheng

People’s Bank of China may be turning dovish, but investors should not bet on major stimulus in 2020

  • Chinese policymakers seem inclined to stabilise the economy through monetary and fiscal easing measures, but a substantial ramp-up of policy stimulus appears unlikely
Sylvia Sheng

Sylvia Sheng  

Updated: 10:00pm, 6 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

A woman walks past the headquarters of the People’s Bank of China in Beijing on September 28, 2018. China’s central bank made a number of small rate cuts in November this year, easing fears that it was constrained in delivering monetary stimulus. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
An employee works at an electromechanical equipment company in Kaiping, in Hebei province. Manufacturing activity has edged up in China and the United States. Photo: Xinhua
David Brown
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by David Brown

Markets think the worst may soon be over for the world economy. Governments must prove them right

  • Fears of a market crash are out of date. Recent business confidence numbers from the US, China and even Germany show the global economy is not down and out. The world’s governments must seize the momentum and find new ways to fund sustainable recovery
David Brown

David Brown  

Updated: 4:19am, 3 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

An employee works at an electromechanical equipment company in Kaiping, in Hebei province. Manufacturing activity has edged up in China and the United States. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.