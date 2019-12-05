Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A Hong Kong protester wearing a US flag over his face attends a rally on December 1 to celebrate the enactment of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act in the US. Photo: Reuters
Bernard Chan
Opinion

Opinion

Bernard Chan

Hong Kong democrats must not make city a pawn in the US-China power struggle

  • Washington’s new measures on Hong Kong are largely symbolic, but could backfire on us if seized upon by local activists as a way to put pressure on Beijing and the Hong Kong government. Backing US moves to provoke China is dangerous play
Bernard Chan

Bernard Chan  

Updated: 5:00pm, 5 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Hong Kong protester wearing a US flag over his face attends a rally on December 1 to celebrate the enactment of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act in the US. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
A protester at Polytechnic University in Hong Kong on November 16 under the message: “Liberty or Death”. A third option might be to effect change from within, starting with the district council elections. Photo: Reuters
Vijay Verghese
Opinion

Opinion

Vijay Verghese

Far from ruining Hong Kong, America’s human rights and democracy bill could be used to cool things down

  • Pan-democrats could persuade protesters to claim the US-sponsored act as a moral victory, vent their steam through the district council elections and win bigger support to revisit universal suffrage in the Legislative Council
Vijay Verghese

Vijay Verghese  

Updated: 9:49am, 20 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A protester at Polytechnic University in Hong Kong on November 16 under the message: “Liberty or Death”. A third option might be to effect change from within, starting with the district council elections. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.