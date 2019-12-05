A Hong Kong protester wearing a US flag over his face attends a rally on December 1 to celebrate the enactment of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act in the US. Photo: Reuters
A Hong Kong protester wearing a US flag over his face attends a rally on December 1 to celebrate the enactment of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act in the US. Photo: Reuters
A protester at Polytechnic University in Hong Kong on November 16 under the message: “Liberty or Death”. A third option might be to effect change from within, starting with the district council elections. Photo: Reuters
A protester at Polytechnic University in Hong Kong on November 16 under the message: “Liberty or Death”. A third option might be to effect change from within, starting with the district council elections. Photo: Reuters