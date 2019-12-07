Advertisement
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion
Meia Geddes
China’s one-child policy left countless children bereft. It can help to ease the pain of loss
- Beijing should face up to the repercussions of its strict population policy. For the many thousands of children abandoned then adopted overseas, the government can begin to make amends by helping to bring together those it has separated
Illustration: Craig Stephens
China simplified its procedures for divorce in 2003, and divorce rates have since spiked. Photo: Shutterstock
Opinion
Lijia Zhang
China’s divorce rate is spiking because women no longer have to accept unsatisfying marriages. This should be celebrated, not stifled
- Due to amended laws and declining stigmas, women are the main initiators of China’s climbing divorce rate
- Alarmed authorities are now taking countermeasures, but women’s freedom should not be sacrificed for ‘social stability’
