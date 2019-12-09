Advertisement
Advertisement
Though comparisons of the two colonies-turned-special administrative regions may be natural, Macau has an identity, history and culture that is distinct from Hong Kong’s. Photo: Bloomberg
Opinion
Opinion
Alice Wu
Hong Kong will never be Macau. Beijing’s comparison of the two shows it is in denial
- A big part of Beijing’s problems with Hong Kong is its consistent misreading of public sentiment. Calls for it to be more like trouble-free, compliant Macau only show that China’s leadership remains out of touch
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
Though comparisons of the two colonies-turned-special administrative regions may be natural, Macau has an identity, history and culture that is distinct from Hong Kong’s. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
Our Sites
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.