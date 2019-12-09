Channels

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Yuan Jiang
Yuan Jiang

Western democracy and the Chinese model have one thing in common: both are flawed

  • Hong Kong’s protest movement is only the latest battleground where the contest of ideologies is being played out
  • Supporters on either side should not only recognise the strengths of their opponents’ system, but also admit the weaknesses of their own
Yuan Jiang  

Updated: 12:00pm, 9 Dec, 2019

Pro-Beijing supporters sing and wave Chinese flags at a rally underneath the Tsim Sha Tsui clock tower in Hong Kong on December 1. Photo: Reuters
Chiu-Ti Jansen
Chiu-Ti Jansen

Did Beijing’s echo chamber render it deaf to Hong Kong’s distress?

  • Beijing’s shocked silence at Hong Kong’s election results suggests that it had succumbed to an echo chamber of its own making and completely misread the situation. The question is: is Beijing asking itself how it got it so wrong?
Chiu-Ti Jansen  

Updated: 9:00am, 5 Dec, 2019

