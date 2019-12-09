Advertisement
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion
Yuan Jiang
Western democracy and the Chinese model have one thing in common: both are flawed
- Hong Kong’s protest movement is only the latest battleground where the contest of ideologies is being played out
- Supporters on either side should not only recognise the strengths of their opponents’ system, but also admit the weaknesses of their own
Pro-Beijing supporters sing and wave Chinese flags at a rally underneath the Tsim Sha Tsui clock tower in Hong Kong on December 1. Photo: Reuters
Chiu-Ti Jansen
Did Beijing’s echo chamber render it deaf to Hong Kong’s distress?
- Beijing’s shocked silence at Hong Kong’s election results suggests that it had succumbed to an echo chamber of its own making and completely misread the situation. The question is: is Beijing asking itself how it got it so wrong?
