An aerial view of a station in Zhangjiakou, Hebei, along the Beijing-Zhangjiakou high-speed railway that is expected to start running by the end of this year. Photo: Xinhua
Shenzhen, one of the cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore and China eye deeper ties in Greater Bay Area project
- The countries signed a slew of agreements relating to the blueprint during the visit of education minister Ong Ye Kung to Guangdong this week
- Analysts say the city state’s enthusiasm for the plan is part of its effort to ‘stay relevant to China’s development needs’
Topic | Singapore
