An aerial view of a station in Zhangjiakou, Hebei, along the Beijing-Zhangjiakou high-speed railway that is expected to start running by the end of this year. Photo: Xinhua
Winston Mok
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Winston Mok

How high-speed rail has made China a fierce competitor in the global economy

  • The launch later this month of the high-speed rail link between Beijing and Zhangjiakou – the route of China's first indigenously built railway 110 years ago – brings home the key role fast trains have played, and will continue to play, in the country's development of mega regions like the Greater Bay Area
Winston Mok

Winston Mok  

Updated: 9:30am, 11 Dec, 2019

Shenzhen, one of the cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area. Photo: Bloomberg
This Week in Asia / Economics

Singapore and China eye deeper ties in Greater Bay Area project

  • The countries signed a slew of agreements relating to the blueprint during the visit of education minister Ong Ye Kung to Guangdong this week
  • Analysts say the city state's enthusiasm for the plan is part of its effort to 'stay relevant to China's development needs'
Topic |   Singapore
Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim  

Updated: 11:26pm, 20 Nov, 2019

Shenzhen, one of the cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area. Photo: Bloomberg
