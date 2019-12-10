Channels

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po announces the first basket of economic support measures on August 15. Photo: Winson Wong
Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Nicholas Spiro

Hong Kong has billions in fiscal firepower but, with a lack of credible governance, the city is powerless to fight a recession

  • Hong Kong is in recession, confidence levels are at a historic low, and yet the government is spending less than 1 per cent of the city’s GDP on recovery. Then again, the Carrie Lam administration might lack the credibility to do more
Nicholas Spiro

Nicholas Spiro  

Updated: 10:12am, 10 Dec, 2019

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po announces the first basket of economic support measures on August 15. Photo: Winson Wong
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell gives a news conference on September 18, the day the Fed cut interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
Andy Xie
Opinion

Opinion

Andy Xie

The Federal Reserve is prolonging the trade war, keeping the biggest financial bubble in history going – and risking the entire global system

  • By fuelling a market rally every time talks stall, the Fed has extended the trade war and made the asset bubble bigger. If a crisis erupts outside the US or China, the bubble may burst – with disastrous consequences for the world
Andy Xie

Andy Xie  

Updated: 7:35am, 6 Dec, 2019

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell gives a news conference on September 18, the day the Fed cut interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
