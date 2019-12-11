US exit from Afghanistan would leave the way clear for China to increase its influence in the region
Advertisement
Advertisement
US soldiers who are part of the Nato deployment are seen through the cracked window of an armoured vehicle in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province in July 2018. US retrenchment in Afghanistan was a campaign promise by President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
Opinion
Opinion
S. George Marano
US exit from Afghanistan would leave the way clear for China to increase its influence in the region
- China’s shared border with Afghanistan through the Wakhan Valley and its model of non-intervention are advantages it can exploit to cement its foothold
- The withdrawal of US troops would also send a serious message of diminishing US power
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
US soldiers who are part of the Nato deployment are seen through the cracked window of an armoured vehicle in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province in July 2018. US retrenchment in Afghanistan was a campaign promise by President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
Opinion
SCMP Columnist
On Balance by Robert Delaney
As Xinjiang makes international news, China’s counterattacks against the US miss the mark
- Beijing is right that US history is far from blameless and Washington is overzealous in labelling China a ‘threat’
- That doesn’t change the fact that its Xinjiang policies are indefensible and will only make it more vulnerable to terrorist attacks
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
READ FULL ARTICLE
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
Our Sites
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.