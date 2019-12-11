Channels

US soldiers who are part of the Nato deployment are seen through the cracked window of an armoured vehicle in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province in July 2018. US retrenchment in Afghanistan was a campaign promise by President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
S. George Marano
US exit from Afghanistan would leave the way clear for China to increase its influence in the region

  • China’s shared border with Afghanistan through the Wakhan Valley and its model of non-intervention are advantages it can exploit to cement its foothold
  • The withdrawal of US troops would also send a serious message of diminishing US power
S. George Marano

Updated: 1:00am, 11 Dec, 2019

Robert Delaney
As Xinjiang makes international news, China’s counterattacks against the US miss the mark

  • Beijing is right that US history is far from blameless and Washington is overzealous in labelling China a ‘threat’
  • That doesn’t change the fact that its Xinjiang policies are indefensible and will only make it more vulnerable to terrorist attacks
Robert Delaney

Updated: 4:38am, 10 Dec, 2019

