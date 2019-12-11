Channels

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Robert Lee
Robert Lee

Hong Kong protests: City must realise its true value to China to weather the political storm

  • Hong Kong’s protests have been driven by deep domestic concerns, and exacerbated and exploited by international politics
  • While Beijing should try easing local fears over judicial transparency, Hongkongers should embrace Chinese identity
Robert Lee

Robert Lee  

Updated: 5:45am, 11 Dec, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po announces the first basket of economic support measures on August 15. Photo: Winson Wong
Nicholas Spiro
Hong Kong has billions in fiscal firepower but, with a lack of credible governance, the city is powerless to fight a recession

  • Hong Kong is in recession, confidence levels are at a historic low, and yet the government is spending less than 1 per cent of the city’s GDP on recovery. Then again, the Carrie Lam administration might lack the credibility to do more
Nicholas Spiro

Nicholas Spiro  

Updated: 10:12am, 10 Dec, 2019

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po announces the first basket of economic support measures on August 15. Photo: Winson Wong
