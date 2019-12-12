A street hawker counts dollar bills in Caracas, Venezuela, on November 19. In Venezuela, the US dollar is used for most transactions following years of hyperinflation and devaluation of the bolívar. Photo: AFP
Vasilis Trigkas
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Vasilis Trigkas

US dollar hegemony will endure for as long as America’s institutional strength holds up

  • The challenge of the renminbi and euro to dethrone the dollar will not go far unless China and the euro zone get to grips with their own structural problems
  • US economic vulnerabilities won’t become a major factor, either, if the economy remains innovative
Vasilis Trigkas

Vasilis Trigkas  

Updated: 1:21am, 12 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

A street hawker counts dollar bills in Caracas, Venezuela, on November 19. In Venezuela, the US dollar is used for most transactions following years of hyperinflation and devaluation of the bolívar. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
China has issued euro-denominated government bonds for the first time in 15 years. Photo: AFP
Neal Kimberley
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Neal Kimberley

Beijing sends corporate China a €4 billion message: diversify away from US dollar debt

  • China has capitalised on a low-yield environment in Europe to issue euro-denominated government bonds cheaply. It is also setting an example to Chinese companies, in the hope of weaning them off dollar-denominated debt dependency
Neal Kimberley

Neal Kimberley  

Updated: 10:24pm, 12 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

China has issued euro-denominated government bonds for the first time in 15 years. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.