Boys wear virtual reality devices to experience 5G services at a LG Uplus 5G experience centre in Seoul. South Korea launched the world’s first commercial 5G network in April. Photo: AP
Boys wear virtual reality devices to experience 5G services at a LG Uplus 5G experience centre in Seoul. South Korea launched the world’s first commercial 5G network in April. Photo: AP
Visitors walk past a screen at the 6th World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, China, on October 21. More cooperation, not decoupling, is needed as the world embarks on its fourth industrial revolution. Photo: EPA-EFE
Visitors walk past a screen at the 6th World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, China, on October 21. More cooperation, not decoupling, is needed as the world embarks on its fourth industrial revolution. Photo: EPA-EFE