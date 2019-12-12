Boys wear virtual reality devices to experience 5G services at a LG Uplus 5G experience centre in Seoul. South Korea launched the world’s first commercial 5G network in April. Photo: AP
Macroscope by John Woods

As Asian governments seek a speedy roll-out of 5G, the benefits will be delivered across the new economy

  • With the arrival of next-generation mobile networks, new services like remote surgery will suddenly be feasible. More immediately, expect a boom in video traffic and augmented reality content
Updated: 3:47am, 12 Dec, 2019

Visitors walk past a screen at the 6th World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, China, on October 21. More cooperation, not decoupling, is needed as the world embarks on its fourth industrial revolution. Photo: EPA-EFE
Will the trade war lead to US-China decoupling? In an increasingly interconnected world, that would be next to impossible

  • Global supply and value chains are more enmeshed than ever, even as disruptive technologies erase boundaries in space and time, making decoupling a practical impossibility, never mind a viable threat
Updated: 1:14am, 9 Dec, 2019

