Police chase down a couple wearing facemasks in Central in October after the introduction of a ban. Photo: AFP
Richard Harris
The View by Richard Harris

From Trump’s America to Brexit and Hong Kong’s protesters, politics triumphs over economics – but only up to a point

  • Donald Trump’s pressure on the Fed, Brexit and Hong Kong’s protests have one thing in common: the actions are more beneficial politically than economically
  • But, given Hong Kong’s special position and importance to China’s economy, Beijing’s response to the protests shows playing politics has its limits
Updated: 10:44pm, 12 Dec, 2019

A trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on August 13. So much hangs upon the wealth effect and inflated asset values created by the equity bull market. Photo: AP
Anthony Rowley
Macroscope by Anthony Rowley

A stock market correction – long overdue – will tip the global economy into a perfect storm

  • A flurry of mergers and acquisitions amid falling trade investment and business confidence suggest an imminent stock market correction, even as distracted world leaders fail to pay attention to a global economy ravaged by trade wars
Updated: 10:30am, 10 Dec, 2019

