Hong Kong’s hopes and fears are not Taiwan’s – and its protests are a distraction for Taiwanese voters

  • Owing to Hong Kong’s colonial history and role in global affairs, the city’s relationship with Beijing is vastly different from the equally complex cross-strait relations
  • Extrapolating from events in Hong Kong to forecast Taiwan’s future is a mistake, and a setback for Taiwanese democracy
Hsin Hsin Victoria Chang  

Updated: 9:30am, 13 Dec, 2019

The Hong Kong protests have affected Taiwan’s election – but Beijing won’t back down

  • President Tsai and the DPP have taken advantage of the people’s fears of mainland influence to gain an advantage over the KMT
  • But no matter who comes out on top in the January polls, Beijing is likely to maintain its tough stance on the island
Updated: 9:30am, 7 Dec, 2019

