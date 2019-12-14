Illustration: Craig Stephens
Larry Au
Opinion

Opinion

Larry Au

Don’t underestimate the power of district councils to help resolve Hong Kong’s protest crisis

  • The pro-democracy camp should capitalise on its electoral gains, given that many aspects of the protest stand-off, such as the use of tear gas, directly affect residents’ welfare. Even a probe into police conduct can be considered council business
SCMP

Larry Au  

Tiffany G. Wong  

Updated: 8:15am, 14 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.