Shades Off by Peter Kammerer
Hong Kong protesters must focus on attainable goals, such as MPF pension reforms, which Beijing cannot argue against
- A Western-style democracy is a lost cause but protesters can retain popular support if they push for solutions to social welfare issues such as pensions
- Pan-democrats working alongside Beijing will make loftier goals more achievable down the road
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Larry Au
Don’t underestimate the power of district councils to help resolve Hong Kong’s protest crisis
- The pro-democracy camp should capitalise on its electoral gains, given that many aspects of the protest stand-off, such as the use of tear gas, directly affect residents’ welfare. Even a probe into police conduct can be considered council business
Illustration: Craig Stephens
